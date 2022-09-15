US House speaker to visit Armenia, to meet with prime minister – paper

WASHINGTON, September 16./TASS/. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will travel to Armenia this weekend in a show of support for Yerevan, US newspaper Politico reported on Thursday.

According to its sources familiar with the visit, Pelosi "will travel to Armenia this weekend in a show of support for the country, which has been locked in a deadly fight with Azerbaijan". In Yerevan, Pelosi is expected to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other Armenian government officials.

According to the paper, "Pelosi will make the journey accompanied by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.)" of Armenian heritage.

On Tuesday night, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani forces had opened heavy fire against the settlements of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk, using artillery, large caliber guns and small arms. The Armenian Security Council convened an emergency meeting where a decision was made to ask Russia to use the relevant provisions of the Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance and also to appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the UN Security Council. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the parliament that the Azerbaijani attacks had left 49 people dead.