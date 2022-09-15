Ukrainian troops attempting exploratory attacks in Zaporozhye region, but are repelled

MELITOPOL, September 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops periodically make attempts at breaking through the allied forces’ defense in the Zaporozhye region, venturing exploratory attacks, but all such attempts are rebuffed immediately, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS on Thursday.

"The situation is routine, with counterbattery activity underway. Periodical attempts at exploratory attacks are repelled: troops are split up and partially destroyed. Those who survive retreat," he said.

According to Rogov, the most high-intensity fighting is reported from the Pologovsky district.

By now, Kiev has lost control over more than 70% of the Zaporozhye region territory. The region is being integrated into Russia’s legal and economic framework and the local authorities declare their intention to join Russia and organize a referendum on this matter. Ukraine is seeking to hinder the normalization in the region and continues to shell civilian facilities and organize terror attacks.