Embassy of Finland debunks reports of EU entry ban for Russian citizens

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Media reports claiming that Russian tourists were banned from entering the EU are false, the embassy of Finland in Moscow told TASS Saturday.

Earlier, the media reported citing European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson that entry to the EU will be allowed to Russian citizens traveling for family and humanitarian reasons as well as to Russian journalists. The reports did not specify if they were talking about the already negotiated suspension of the simplified visa regime or some additional restrictions.

"This information is false. The reports talk about the suspension of the simplified visa regime, not total prohibition of tourism or entry ban," the Finnish embassy said.

Earlier, authorities of Poland and Baltic States negotiated entry restrictions for Russian citizens with active Schengen visas, which must enter into effect before September 19. Meanwhile, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that Helsinki will not restrict entry for Russian citizens until proper explanations are provided by the European Commission.

On September 6, the European Commission approved the proposal on total suspension of the agreement on simplified visa regime with Russia. Brussels expects that this decision will be approved by the European Council and will enter into effect before September 12. Visa costs and provision timeframe are expected to increase significantly, with tourist visas being put at lowest priority. The European Commission also calls on EU member states to check the visa applicants for "security risks.".