Ukrainian drone with explosive charge downed less than 1 km away from Zaporozhye NPP

ENERGODAR, September 2. /TASS/. A Ukrainian Armed Forces drone with an explosive charge was downed several hundred meters away from the Zaporozhye NPP, Energodar city military-civilian administration said Friday.

"The military-civilian administration of the city of Energodar informs that Russian servicemen defending the perimeter of the Zaporozhye NPP downed a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone with an explosive charge several hundred meters away from the station. The charge did not explode. Ukrainian militants continue attempts to attack the station, despite IAEA employees being present there," the administration said.

On Thursday, the IAEA mission led by Director General Rafael Grossi arrived at the Zaporozhye NPP. According to Grossi, the international inspectors were able to gather key information about the situation at the station, but will continue their work, because many issues required more detailed discussion. According to the Director General, the agency will organize permanent presence at the power plant. He also talked to the residents of Energodar, where the power plant is located, who presented him with a written address calling to stop Ukrainian provocations against the power plant.

Currently, about 72% of the Zaporozhye Region has been liberated. Ukrainian Armed Forces still have control over the city of Zaporozhye, which contributes to almost half of the region’s population. The city of Melitopol currently acts as the regional center. Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly shell liberated cities, including Melitopol, Energodar and the Zaporozhye NPP territory.