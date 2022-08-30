Arizona governor arrives in Taiwan — report

HONG KONG/XIANGGANG, August 30. /TASS/. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, Taiwan’s Central News Agency said.

During his three-day visit, the politician will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and take part in a US Business Day. He also plans to meet with companies in the semiconductor industry and universities that offer education in that area.

Observers have said the trip by the Republican politician will exacerbate tensions between Beijing and Washington that were set off by a spate of visits to the island by various US delegations. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan on August 2-3, drawing a sharp response from Beijing that started major drills around the island. Senator Edward Markey led a delegation of US lawmakers to the island on August 14-15. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Marsha Blackburn, a US Senator from Tennessee, followed with their own visits. China regards these visits as provocations and interference with its internal affairs.two US missile cruisers sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.