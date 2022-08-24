UK to give Kiev various drones worth $63.7 mln

LONDON, August 24. /TASS/. The UK on Wednesday said it will supply Ukraine with another package of military assistance worth 54 million pounds ($63.7 mln).

"The 54 million pound package of 2000 state-of-the-art drones and loitering munitions will enable Ukraine to better track and target <...> Russian forces," the office of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement on occasion of his visit to Ukraine. "This package of unmanned air systems will be a step up in the Ukrainian’s current capability, improving their long-range surveillance and defensive targeting ability. It includes 850 hand launched Black Hornet micro-drones, which are specifically designed for use in towns and villages, and are deployed to detect approaching enemy forces."

Johnson assured Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of UK’s "all-encompassing and unwavering support for the Ukrainian people, from humanitarian aid to supporting the investigation of war crimes and rebuilding the country’s economy," according to the statement.

This is Johnson’s third visit to Ukraine since Russia started a special military operation in February. It’s also his final visit as prime minister as he is leaving Downing Street on September 6.

"What happens in Ukraine matters to us all. That is why I am in Kiev today. That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends," Johnson said on Twitter. He expressed confidence that "Ukraine can and will win this" conflict. Johnson also posted a photo of him and Zelensky.

The statement from his office said Johnson also received Ukraine’s Order of Liberty award.

On February 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. The West retaliated to the Russian decision by imposing sweeping sanctions on the country. Also, Western countries stepped up shipments of weapons to Ukraine.