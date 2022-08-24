Capital punishment should be introduced for Ukrainian war criminals — official

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. A member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration thinks that it is necessary to introduce death penalty for Ukrainian war criminals since expelling them from the Zaporozhye Region is not a sufficient measure.

"Every day we lose people, [Ukrainian troops] are killing people daily. And in order to stop this from happening, it is necessary to introduce strict liability. Not just condemnation, not simply expulsion beyond the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye Region but severe criminal prosecution and capital punishment if there is proof. Naturally, the confiscation of a terrorist’s property. Then his near and dear will also pause to think whether it’s worth doing this considering that it will impact them as well if they knew and realized what their loved one was involved in," Vladimir Rogov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The official also noted that while terrorist formations exist on the post-Ukrainian space, there will always be a threat to civilians.