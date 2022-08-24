Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspends PM from duty — Kyodo

TOKYO, August 24. /TASS/. Thailand’s Constitutional Court has suspended the authority of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday, Kyodo reported.

Restrictions will remain in effect until the court rules on the petition submitted by the opposition. The prime minister’s opponents insist that he has exceeded his term in office.

Opposition parties say that his term began on August 24, 2014, when King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej approved his designation. The ruling party insists that the prime minister has been in office since 2019, when first election was held since changes in the constitution. In 2017, the country’s fundamental law established an eight-year limit on a prime minister’s term in office.