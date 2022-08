DONETSK, August 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired 17 shells of the 155mm caliber, which are used in NATO countries, at the settlement of Zaytveso in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Monday.

According to the mission, the shelling attack was staged at about 19:30 local time. Apart from that, Ukrainian troops fired six 152mm shells.