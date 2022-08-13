Ukraine shelling Kakhovka HPP can lead to disaster at Zaporozhskaya NPP — official

NOVAYA KAKHOVKA, August 13. /TASS/. Possible damage to the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) due to Ukrainian shelling carries the possibility of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant (NPP), Deputy director of the hydroelectric power plant for reconstruction Arseny Zelensky told reporters on Saturday.

"If there are problems with the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, there will be big troubles at the Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant. [This] can lead to a nuclear catastrophe," he said.