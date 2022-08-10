Envoy says US to face crushing defeat if it interferes with China's domestic goals

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The United States has not learned a lesson from its failed line in Ukraine and tried to do the same in Taiwan; Washington will suffer a crushing defeat here, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an exclusive interview with TASS.

"[We are] on the way to our nation's most important goal: the reunification of the motherland. The Chinese people have an unwavering will, strong determination, full confidence and every opportunity to defend national sovereignty and national dignity," the diplomat stressed, "Instead of learning a lesson from its failed line on the Ukraine issue, the United States has artificially linked it to the Taiwan issue; an even greater crushing defeat awaits them."

Zhang Hanhui pointed out that, as numerous facts prove, the United States "is the real destroyer of international rules and world order, a source of increasing instability and uncertainty in today's world."

"US hegemonism and power politics have become the greatest challenge to the progress and peaceful development of human civilization," he added, "China strongly opposes the following misguided US actions: hegemony, intimidation and bullying. We hope that the United States will understand that the Cold War mentality and unilateral sanctions will get us nowhere, indirect wars and interference in the domestic affairs of other countries have no perspective".