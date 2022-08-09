Zelensky to go to G20 summit in Indonesia if Putin is there — presidential advisor

KIEV, August 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky may go to the G20 summit in Indonesia if his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is to be there, advisor to the Ukrainian presidential office Mikhail Podolyak said.

"The president believes that he should be on the territory of Ukraine, and today online formats allow for effective work at any summit," Podolyak said in an interview with the BBC's Ukrainian service, "But, if he [Putin] will be present [at the summit], we will certainly have to think about the necessity of our presence."

He said that the presence of the Russian leader at any event "indirectly means that the summit organizers are legitimizing Russia's position" on the Ukrainian issue.

The G20 summit is to be held on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15 to 16 in a face-to-face format. The press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, earlier said that the decision on the format of Putin's participation in the G20 summit in Indonesia in person or in absentia had not been made yet.