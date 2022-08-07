DPR says over 400 projectiles land on its territory on Sunday

KIEV, August 8. /TASS/. The Kiev government forces fired more than 400 projectiles towards the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Sunday, killing three civilians and injuring 14, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire said.

"As of 23:30 today [Moscow time, on Saturday], the adversary fired 414 projectiles of various caliber, including BM-27 Uragan MLRS rockets, BM-21 Grad MLRS rockets, as well as 155-mm, 152-mm and 122-mm artillery munitions," the mission said in its Telegram channel.

"As of 23:30 [Moscow time], overall civilian casualties stand at 17 people (three killed, 14 injured)," the mission said.