Pelosi argues her visit to Taiwan is token of US support

WASHINGTON, August 3. /TASS/. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat from California) on Wednesday called for regarding her delegation's visit to Taiwan as a "strong statement" of US support for the island.

"Our Congressional delegation’s visit should be seen as a strong statement that America stands with Taiwan," she claimed in a written statement released after the visit.

"While they (Beijing - TASS) may prevent Taiwan from sending its leaders to global forums, they cannot prevent world leaders or anyone from traveling to Taiwan to pay respect to its flourishing democracy, to highlight its many successes and to reaffirm our commitment to continued collaboration," Pelosi claimed.

Earlier, the US delegation visited Singapore and Malaysia. It arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday. Pelosi's visit drew sharp criticism from China, which had repeatedly warned the US that if the trip took place, there would be repercussions and harsh action would be taken in response.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces under Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in the Chinese civil war. Taipei has since retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which had existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. According Beijing’s official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, it is one of China’s provinces.