DONETSK, August 3. /TASS/. Three civilians, including a teenager, were hurt in an explosion of a PFM-1 Lepestok anti-personnel mine in Donetsk, the territorial defense headquarters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Tuesday.

"Three people, including a teenager born 2005, were hurt after running into a PFM-1 mine in Donetsk’s Kirovsky district," it wrote on its Telegram channel.