Pelosi says US should remember its promise to support Taiwan’s defense

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has called on the US authorities to remember their promise to support Taiwan’s defense, according to her article published in The Washington Post on Tuesday.

The Taiwan Relations Act set out America’s commitment to a democratic Taiwan, providing the framework for an economic and diplomatic relationship that would quickly flourish into a key partnership," she recalled. "It fostered a deep friendship rooted in shared interests and values: self-determination and self-government, democracy and freedom, human dignity and human rights."

"It made a solemn vow by the United States to support the defense of Taiwan: "to consider any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by other than peaceful means … a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific area and of grave concern to the United States," she noted.

"Today, America must remember that vow. We must stand by Taiwan, which is an island of resilience," she emphasized.

Pelosi’s article was posted on the newspaper’s website minutes after her arrival in Taipei’s airport in Taiwan.

Pelosi’s visit It is the first visit by such a high-ranking US official to the island in the past 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US side that such a move would not be left unanswered and that tough measures would be taken. Meanwhile, Washington says that Beijing may take steps that can lead to a crisis, such as conduct military drills or carry out missile launches.