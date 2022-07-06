Brazilian MFA confirms two citizens were killed due to conflict in Ukraine

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. The Brazilian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday confirmed to TASS that two more of the country’s nationals were killed as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

"The Foreign Ministry, through the Brazilian embassy in Kiev, received confirmation of the death on July 1 of two Brazilian citizens on Ukrainian territory due to the conflict in that country and is maintaining contact with their relatives to provide all possible assistance under existing international treaties and local legislation," the ministry said in a response to questions from TASS. It didn’t disclose the names of the victims.

According to local news media, the people in question are Douglas Burigo and Thalito do Valle that were killed in Kharkov after they joined the ranks of the so-called International Legion of Territorial Defense of the armed forces of Ukraine. According to some reports, they had military training, and do Valle learned the skills of a sniper when she traveled to Iraq. Relatives of the victims told news media that the two went to Ukraine on a humanitarian mission but ended up on the front line.

Reports appeared in early June that Andre Luis Hack Bahi was killed in Ukraine, the first known death of a Brazilian in the country.

On April 27, the press service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said that at least 16 different armed formations that include mercenaries from 50 countries were formed in Ukraine. The international legion comprises exclusively foreigners and is financed by Kiev.

On April 19, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that foreign mercenaries who participate in hostilities in Ukraine are not legal combatants, and are not covered by the Geneva conventions.

In March, the Brazilian Defense Ministry told TASS that the country's servicemen, including retirees, violate the rules of military service of the Latin American country if they join the international legion of territorial defense of the armed forces of Ukraine.