Japan imposes additional individual and export sanctions against Russia and Belarus

TOKYO, July 5. /TASS/. Japan has expanded individual and export sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the situation in Ukraine.

Export sanctions have been imposed on 90 entities, and a decision to freeze the assets of 57 Russian individuals and six entities has been made, the Japanese Finance Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Among others, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko, Sergey Roldugin, a cellist, deputy head of the Kherson Region’s civil-military administration Kirill Stremousov, and the family of Alexey Mordashov, Severstal and Power Machines board chairman, are on the black list. Also, 45 Russian servicemen are blacklisted.

Japan earlier imposed several packages of restrictions against Russia. They target more than 800 people from Russia, Belarus, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and affect over 200 Russian and Belarusian companies and organizations. The list of goods and technologies prohibited for export to Russia includes more than 300 items.