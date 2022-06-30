Indonesian president says he passed Zelensky’s message to Putin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday said he had passed to Russian President Vladimir Putin a message from Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky.

"I have passed the message from President Zelensky to President Putin," he told reporters following talks in the Kremlin.

Widodo also said he "expressed readiness to help with a dialogue between the two leaders." The Indonesian president said "the situation is still very difficult, but it’s necessary to head toward a peaceful settlement and start a dialogue".