President Vucic says it is impossible for Serbia to join anti-Russian sanctions

BELGRADE, February 25. /TASS/. Serbia thinks it impossible to join the anti-Russian sanctions for a range of reasons, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

"As for the sanctions, just tell me how can we simply impose sanctions against Russia overnight just to please someone? Against the only country that did not impose sanctions against us in the 1990s, against the country that has not imposed sanctions against the Republic of Srpska, against the country that saved us in the UN Security Council in 2015? Do you think you have the right to forget such things in state affairs? Let alone that it is dishonest in respect of people who have never done anything wrong against our country," he said in an address to the nation.

The Serbian president stressed that Russia is a major guarantor of Serbia’s sovereignty in the UN Security Council and UNSC Resolution 1244.