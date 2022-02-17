Kremlin points to growing tension at Donbass engagement line

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The situation at the border between Russia and Ukraine is stable while tension is growing at the Donbass line of contact, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a talk with journalists on Thursday.

The Russian presidential spokesman thus commented on the Ukrainian military’s claims that the situation in Donbass was stable.

"The situation at the Russia-Ukraine border is, indeed, stable," the Kremlin press secretary said.

"Incidentally, we have repeatedly heard statements by the Ukrainian military that they do not see any extraordinary potential from Russian territory, which are in stark contrast with the claims of other countries that always refer to their intelligence data unconfirmed by the Ukrainians themselves," Peskov said.

However, as for the line of contact with the territories of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, "we see that tension is growing there," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

As the Russian presidential spokesman pointed out, the situation in Ukraine may go beyond the scope of information attacks and explode at any moment.

"Each moment risks going beyond the scope of information attacks and bringing about consequences that will rekindle the war in close proximity to our borders," the Kremlin spokesman cautioned.