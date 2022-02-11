Putin-Biden phone talk due on Saturday morning, Washington time - White House

WASHINGTON, February 12. /TASS/. The phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will take place on Saturday morning, Washington time (Saturday afternoon, Moscow time), a White House spokesperson has said.

"President Biden and President Putin of Russia will be speaking on Saturday morning," the spokesperson said.

"Russia proposed a call Monday. The White House counter-proposed Saturday, and they accepted," the official added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, were expected to have a phone conversation on Saturday, February 12.

The last time Putin and Biden held a phone conversation was at the end of last year. Before that, on December 7, they held a video conference. The first face-to-face meeting of Putin and Biden as the heads of state took place in Geneva in June 2021.