DPR confirms presence of British, Polish mercenaries in Donbass — People’s Militia

DONETSK, February 11. /TASS/. Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) intelligence confirms the presence of British and Polish mercenaries near Donbass settlements of Shirokino and Popasnaya, DPR People’s Militia deputy head Eduard Basurin announced Friday.

"Our intelligence confirms the presence of English and Polish mercenaries in Shirokino and Popasnaya areas. Their presence in Donbass is also confirmed by information from open sources," he said in a statement, published in the People’s Militia Telegram channel.

In addition, according to Basurin, Ukrainian intelligence agencies ramped up their activities in order to obtain information about the location of staffs, command posts and other important objects of DPR military and civilian infrastructure.

"The Security Service of Ukraine, acting in a manner, characteristic for the Kiev regime, use threats and blackmailing to exert direct pressure on our servicemen’s relatives, who live on the territory under Kiev’s control," he noted.