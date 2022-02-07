Slovak, Czech, Austrian foreign ministers to visit Stanitsa Luganskaya

PRAGUE, February 7. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Austria, currently visiting Ukraine, will head to Stanitsa Luganskaya in the east of the country on Monday, the head of the Slovak foreign ministry, Ivan Korcok, wrote on his Facebook page.

"Today we will visit the east of the country [Ukraine], specifically Stanitsa Luganskaya," he wrote. "This is a small town on the line of contact in the Lugansk region, where we will figure everything out right on the spot. Tomorrow (Tuesday - TASS), our visit will continue with talks in Kiev."

Ivan Korcok, together with his colleagues from the Czech Republic and Austria, Jan Lipavsky and Alexander Schallenberg, left for Ukraine on Monday on a two-day visit, during which they are scheduled to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. The Czech foreign minister said earlier that the purpose of the trip was to support Ukraine in the situation on its eastern border.

Concerns over Moscow's alleged preparations for an invasion into Ukraine have been increasingly announced in the West and in Kiev recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not exclude some possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.