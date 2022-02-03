US military forces take IS leader in Syria off battlefield — Biden

WASHINGTON, February 3. /TASS/. The US military forces have carried out an operation in northwestern Syria, taking a leader of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) off the battlefield, US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

"Last night at my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place. Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi - the leader of ISIS (the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria - TASS). All Americans have returned safely from the operation," the statement reads.

According to the Associated Press, at least 13 people, including six children and four women, were killed during the counterterrorism operation in northwestern Syria near Turkey’s border. "US special forces landed in helicopters and assaulted a house in a rebel-held corner of Syria, clashing for two hours with gunmen," the news outlet said, citing witnesses. "Syrian rescue workers said at least 13 people including six children and four women were killed by clashes and explosions that erupted after the raid began, targeting a house in the Atmeh area near the Turkish border," Reuters reported.