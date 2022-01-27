US is committed to diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis — embassy in Russia

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The United States is still committed to the diplomatic path of resolving the crisis around Ukraine, Jason Rebholz, spokesperson for the US Embassy in Moscow, said on Twitter.

"We hope the Russian government chooses the diplomatic path and does not risk war in Ukraine," he said. "The US remains committed to a diplomatic solution to this crisis."

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences. Peskov has also stated that Russia does its best to help Ukraine in settling the conflict, while remaining committed to the Normandy Format and the Minsk agreements.