Russian UN envoy says West uses phantom menace to supply weapons to Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, January 25. /TASS/. Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Gennady Kuzmin, on Tuesday said Western countries are using a phantom menace as an excuse to inundate Ukraine with weapons and indulge its provocations.

That will prompt deaths among the civilian population in the east of that country, he said is a speech at the UN Security Council.

"Against the backdrop of an artificially whipped up and phantom threat that allegedly emanates from Russia, Western countries continue to inundate Ukraine with weapons, provide their military advisors, and in general indulge Ukraine’s provocations instead of making them execute the Minsk agreements, which have been approved by the UN Security Council," the diplomat said. "That means, children, old people, women will continue to die in the east of Ukraine as the Kiev government is waging an unannounced war on them for many years.".