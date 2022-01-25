Light at the end of the COVID tunnel? Expert sees new strains but dangerous ones unlikely

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Coronavirus mutations are bound to increase, though their danger will begin to wane, Anatoly Altstein, chief researcher at the Gamaleya Center, said on Tuesday on the air of the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"This is the nature of viruses - they have appeared and will appear. More dangerous strains are unlikely to emerge. And at some level, the World Health Organization (WHO) will decide that the pandemic is ending," he noted.

Altstein also believes that Omicron cases will decline within two to three weeks.

In Russia, according to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, 11,241,109 cases of infection have been reported, along with 10,071,740 recoveries and 327,448 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation in the country.