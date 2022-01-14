NATO, US brought world close to brink of nuclear war during talks with Russia - expert

NEW YORK, January 14. /TASS/. The behavior of the US and NATO during talks on security guarantees with Russia in Geneva and Brussels brought the world closer to the brink of the nuclear war and further consultations can be useful only in case the West changes its approaches, representative of the Schiller Institute in New York Richard Black told TASS.

"What NATO and US have done from Monday through Wednesday [consultations with Russia were held on different floors from January 10 to 12 - TASS] on this going week is to bring the world close to the brink of nuclear war by insisting on the continuance of placing the weapons with nuclear strike capability not near but at Russia’s border," Black said.

"What is needed is a new world security architecture, which guarantees all nations security and it includes Russia and the United States. West needs to give up its violent fantasy of getting win Russia and China," the expert noted.

"What is required is a new set of economic relations, which is based on the common development of the productive forces of both the East and West," Black added. "If there is change over the next hours or days coming from NATO and the US, then talks could be profitable. If not - then the likelihood of confrontation and nuclear war increases greatly," the expert noted.

"Where we stand now is we are on the very brink of confrontation which can lead us to world war," Black stressed.