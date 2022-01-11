France is committed to Minsk accord in settling Ukraine conflict — MFA

PARIS, January 11. /TASS/. France is committed to the Minsk agreement in the settlement of the conflict around Ukraine as part of the Normandy format, the French Foreign Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"France and Germany together advocate for the implementation of the Minsk agreement as part of the Normandy Format, which remains the only means for settling the conflict in the east of Ukraine," a ministry representative said. "Talks are ongoing to make headway in that direction."

The spokesperson was referring to the format of talks that includes Russia, Germany, Ukraine and France and was responding to a question from TASS about whether Kiev informed Paris and Berlin about its implementation of the accord and the latest decisions of the four-party talks of 2019.