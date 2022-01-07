All suspicious-looking persons being detained near Almaty airport

ALMATY, January 7. /TASS/. The airport in Kazakhstan’s Almaty is closed and guarded by troops and police, who detain all suspicious-looking persons, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

Traffic to the airport is quite heavy but police stop all cars. Police detain all suspicious-looking individuals. The TASS correspondent witnessed the detention of four such people, who were convoyed to a minibus with their hands on the nape.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2 to grow into mass riots with attacks on government buildings in many cities several days later. Thousands have been injured and fatalities have also been reported. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, or CSTO, a post-Soviet security bloc. CSTO peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh authorities, law and order had been restored in all of the country’s regions by the morning on January 7. However, the situation in Almaty is still very tense.