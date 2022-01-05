Almaty head says situation in city under control

NUR-SULTAN, January 5. /TASS/. The head of the Almaty city administration, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, said the situation in Kazakhstan’s largest city hit by large-scale protests on Tuesday, has been taken under control, his press service reported on Wednesday.

"Domestic and foreign instigators are behind those destabilization attempts and extremist actions. Law enforcement forces are taking necessary measures to stabilize the situation, maintain security, peace and tranquility in Almaty. The situation in the city is now under the control of authorities. Instigators and extremists are being detained, masterminds are being established," the press service quoted the official as saying.

According to the city chief, the administration is working to bring the situation in all spheres back to normal.

"Our common task is to preserve stability and peace in the metropolis, to avoid putting lives of peaceful civilians at risk. I call upon all city residents not to respond to provocations and lawlessness," he said.

On January 2, crowds took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangistau region, protesting against high fuel prices. According to them, the price per liter of liquefied gas increased to 120 tenge ($0.27) since January 1, so the demonstrators demanded to halve it, to 50-60 tenge ($0.11 - $0.13). The president commissioned the government to assess urgently the situation in the region, taking into account economic feasibility and legal issues. The government commission arrived in Aktau and commenced work. On Tuesday, after the talks with protesters the commission announced the price of liquefied gas would be brought down to 50 tenge in the Mangistau region.

The president imposed a two-week state of emergency and a curfew in the country’s largest city of Almaty and the southwestern Mangistau Province early on Wednesday. The presidential decree prohibits strikes, peaceful gatherings and mass events in the above-mentioned areas, and restricts inbound and outbound traffic to Almaty.

The head of the state also accepted the government’s resignation. Its members will continue to perform their tasks until a new government is formed.