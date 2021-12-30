President Zelensky turns into threat for Ukraine — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has turned into a threat both for his own country and Europe as a whole, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"I think that Zelensky himself has become a threat both for Ukraine and other European countries, particularly in terms of preserving democratic principles and foundations," she said. "Everything that the Kiev regime has been issuing is an immediate and direct threat to Ukraine’s statehood," Zakharova added.

She also said that "Ukraine has got out of control for the country’s people, society and elites, which certainly threatens national security." "The most important thing is for European sponsors to understand it because Ukraine is a European country and many of the European continent’s problems are related to it, which is becoming increasingly threatening for our European space. They need to understand it since they have taken to patronize, support and protect the young Ukrainian democracy," Zakharova emphasized.