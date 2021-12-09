Armenian Defense Ministry says Azerbaijan opens fire on its positions

YEREVAN, December 9. /TASS/. Armenian Defense Ministry on Thursday said the country’s armed forces came under fire on the eastern border from Azerbaijan.

"Late in the evening on December 8 Azerbaijan’s military units opened fire with weapons of different caliber against the positions of Armenian positions in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Retaliatory measures suppressed the enemy fire. There were no casualties on the Armenian side," the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Fierce clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces took place in the border districts of Armenia’s Syunik Region on November 16. Yerevan said the Azerbaijani military had launched an offensive into Armenian territory. The road connecting the country’s capital with southern regions and Iran was under threat. Baku blamed the incident on Armenia, accusing the Armenian armed forces of a provocation. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Armenian troops had attacked Azerbaijani military posts.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has held telephone conversations with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts. The Russian Defense Ministry’s press-service said the Azerbaijani and Armenian defense minsters later took measures to stabilize the situation.