Iran offers radical revision of draft document on nuclear program, says Russian envoy

There is a rule at Vienna talks - nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, Mikhail Ulyanov noted

UN, December 4. /TASS/. Iran’s delegation at the Vienna talks offered a radical revision of the draft document on the nuclear program, which caused a pained reaction of western states, Russia’s Permanent Envoy to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told reporters on Friday.

"The fact that the Iranian side offered a substantial revision, a radical revision of the draft nuclear document, which was agreed during the previous six rounds, had a strong impression on our western partners," he said. "It seemed to them (western delegations - TASS) that this approach is too radical, which caused such a pained reaction," the diplomat added.

There is a rule at Vienna talks - nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, he noted. "Technically, amendments are always possible, a change in the position is normal practice. But, however, it is desirable that such amendments <...> do not turn into a roadblock to progress," Ulyanov emphasized.

European participants of the consultations in Vienna were not happy with some proposals of the Iranian side, according to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri who was quoted as saying by ISNA agency on Friday. He said on Thursday that Tehran provided the parties with a draft agreement on resumption of the nuclear deal consisting of two documents devoted to the removal of the US sanctions and the nuclear program-related issues.

US, Russia reach progress on diplomatic visa issue - Department of State
According to the spokesperson, the US approach would help to facilitate the process of restoring diplomatic missions
Tikhanovskaya confirms departure from Belarus in video address
She said that she made this decision completely on her own
NATO’s further eastward expansion directly affects Russia’s security, says Lavrov
Moscow is not interested in conflicts, the Russian Foreign Minister pointed out
Media: Hainan authorities to help develop digital zone in Fuxingcheng Science City
The secretary of the Hainan Province Industry and IT Technology Party Committee noted that "this science city is making progress every year, moving to stages of increasingly intensive development."
Russia aware of US achievements on hypersonic weapons despite no ‘fuss’ about it — Putin
The president compared the situation to the US' anti-satellite weapon tests 10 years ago
Kremlin spokesman confirms Putin received Milorad Dodik in Kremlin
In reply to an elaborative question why the Kremlin refrained from announcing the meeting ahead of it, Dmitry Peskov explained that "yesterday’s main event was the extensive conference the president held on the situation in the coal industry"
Russian Bastion coastal defense missile systems go on combat alert on Kuril Islands
The military hardware, personnel and equipment were delivered to the Island of Matua by large amphibious assault ships of the Pacific Fleet’s Primorye All-Arms Force Flotilla
Russian MFA rejects alternatives to JCPOA for Iran
All the sides involved in the Vienna talks seek to resume the JCPOA in its originally agreed form and ensure its further existence, and it’s wrong to say the talks have reached an impasse, Maria Zakharova said
Russia modernizes one of most powerful anti-tank missiles in the world
The 9M123M Khrizantema is adapted for the latest combat helicopters, in particular the Mil Mi-28NM and Kamov Ka-52M
Russia to launch new Angara light carrier rocket in first half of 2022
The Angara is a family of next-generation Russian space rockets
Brazilian president says accepts Putin’s invitation to visit Russia
It opens a window of opportunities for our country, Jair Bolsonaro pointed
Moscow to react if US imposes new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine — Lavrov
According to Sergey Lavrov, Western nations are imposing sanctions if something goes against their will, and not only against Russia
Hainan authorities to kick off 22nd International Tourism Island Carnival on December 10
Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival will run until December 31 with the closing ceremony set to be held at the Sanya International Duty Free Center
Russia to respond if its stance regarding NATO’s expansion was ignored, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that "NATO’s further expansion to the East will clearly affect the vital interests of our security"
‘Direct threat aimed at Russia’: Moscow strikes back at Zelensky’s remark on Crimea
Earlier, the Ukranian president noted that bringing back Crimea should become Ukraine’s main goal and philosophy
NATO intends to avoid conflict with Russia over situation in Ukraine — Secretary General
Jens Stoltenberg underscored that NATO provides "guarantees of security" to its member states, while Ukraine is not one of them
Russia doesn’t plan to attack Ukraine — top senator
Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko pointed out that the government of Ukraine was using these assertions to divert attention from the country’s dire economic and social situation
Third evacuation plane from Afghanistan touches down at airfield near Moscow
The three planes transported more than 200 citizens of Russia and Afghanistan
Domestic situation in Myanmar should be settled without external meddling, Putin says
On February 1, Myanmar’s military command introduced a state of emergency for a year and announced the dismissal of the civilian leadership
Russia, India to sign 10 agreements as part of Putin, Modi talks — Kremlin aide
Yuri Ushakov declined to name the agreements as they were still being finalized, but said, "they are important for the development of bilateral ties in most diverse areas"
First unit of ‘Terminator’ combat vehicles enters service with Urals Armored Division
The ‘Terminator’ is a multi-purpose heavily armored and armed tracked fire support fighting vehicle that features powerful armament, advanced fire control instruments and high maneuverability
Two advanced nuclear-powered subs to enter service with Russian Navy in December
The Russian Navy currently operates four Project 955/Project 955A strategic missile-carrying submarines
China introduces restrictions for import of goods from Russia — consulate-general
Since November 29, Suifenhe railway station temporarily does not accept box railcars from Russia with goods requiring manual unloading
The Sanya IP Rights Protection Center in Hainan speeds up work
The time for reviewing applications to obtain documents confirming exclusive rights to inventions has been reduced more than sixfold
Press review: Why Russia nabbed Ukrainian spy ring and Transnistria up against the wall
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 3rd
Lavrov, Blinken discuss agenda ahead of upcoming contacts at highest level — Ministry
Relevant issues of Russian-American relations in the context of the planned contacts at the highest level were also touched upon
DPR may request Russia’s assistance if Donbass situation deteriorates — republic’s head
The DPR forces are on high alert, Denis Pushilin stressed, adding that the Ukrainian army’s personnel and military hardware were being amassed at the engagement line on a large scale
Zelensky says he needs direct talks with Russia to stop Donbass conflict
The Ukrainian president said that it wouldn't be possible "to stop the war without holding direct talks with Russia"
Putin tells Erdogan Kiev seeks to stall Minsk agreements — Kremlin
The president of Russia highlighted that Kiev continues its destructive line directed at stalling the Minsk agreements
Russia calls for agreements preventing NATO’s eastward expansion, diplomat says
Zakharova pointed out that a recent meeting of NATO foreign ministers once again showed the alliance’s obsession with the fight against imaginary threats instead of cooperating with others in combating real challenges
Putin, Biden to discuss Geneva agreements, Middle East, Ukraine, NATO
A concrete date and time for this videoconference are already known but all the parameters to be agreed with the US first
Plane evacuating Russians, Afghans from Afghanistan touches down at airfield near Moscow
There were Russian and Afghan nationals on board
Hainan to recycle up to 85% of renewable resources by 2025
By that date, more than 95% of populated areas in the province will establish their own recycling facilities
Putin says Russia taking ‘adequate’ measures in response to NATO’s provocations
The threat at Russian western borders is growing, the Russian President stressed
First Russia-ASEAN naval exercise begins in Indonesia
The Russia-ASEAN naval exercise in Indonesia’s territorial waters off North Sumatra will run until December 3
Black Sea Fleet’s marines kick off drills in Crimea
According to the Black Sea Fleet’s press office, over 500 marine infantry personnel have arrived at combat training ranges on the Crimean Peninsula
Putin-Erdogan call to clarify Turkey’s role in Moscow-Kiev dialogue — Defense Minister
Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed that Ankara is following the situation in Ukraine closely and is ready to help in the resolution of existing issues
Galia Lahav House of Couture to host show at Hainan International Wedding Festival
The event will be held on November 30
West would regret missing opportunity to agree security guarantees with Moscow — diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Moscow can’t bank on Brussels’ assurances, legally-binding security guarantees should be created
Serbia to buy Russia’s new Pantsyr air defense systems
The Serbian interior minister also noted that Serbia had already received tanks, armored personnel carriers
Western countries may try to suspend Russia’s OPCW rights — envoy
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW stressed that if Russia is suspended, it will "manifest the final collapse of the organization"
US to introduce effective sanctions on Russia in case of invasion in Ukraine — Blinken
Besides, the US authorities urge Ukraine to exercise restraint in its relations with Russia in the current situation
Rosatom: Sibir nuclear-powered icebreaker expected in Kara Sea in January
The Sibir nuclear-powered icebreaker is the second vessel of Project 22220, built by the Baltic Shipyard
Germany’s potential top diplomat mulls getting tough on China
Annalena Baerbock also noted that Germany should consider closely a possible boycott of the Winter Olympic Games in 2022
US Pegasus rocket debris to approach space station on December 3 — Roscosmos
The object is expected to approach the ISS at a minimum distance of 5.4 km
FSB collars Ukrainian operative for plotting terror attack in Russia
He was supposed to detonate two homemade explosive devices
Kiev’s rhetoric suggests looming military scenario in Donbass, Kremlin warns
While talking about the need for direct negotiations with Russia on the Donbass situation, Ukraine "is obstinately trying to depict Russia as a conflicting party," Dmitry Peskov said
Ural vehicles enjoy demand in more than 40 countries — Russian Deputy PM
The company’s share on the Russian market of all-wheel drive trucks is about 30%, Yuri Borisov said
Moscow ready for dialog with Tokyo on peace treaty — Kremlin
The two countries have been holding consultations for decades to conclude a World War Two peace treaty
UN General Assembly adopts Olympic Truce resolution for Beijing Games
The document, entitled "Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal," calls on countries to observe the Olympic Truce from seven days before the start of the Beijing Games until seven days after the end of the Paralympic Games
Taliban unlikely to be recognized soon, Afghanistan’s envoy to Russia says
Said Tayeb Jawad also stressed that the takeover by the Taliban came as a surprise both for the former Afghan administration and the international community
