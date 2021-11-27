Serbia will never end its friendship with Russia — president

BELGRADE, November 28. /TASS/. Serbia will never end its friendship with Russia and China, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in his address to the nation on Saturday on the occasion on the 13th anniversary of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party.

"Serbia is on the European path, which is important for us, but Serbia has always valued its friends. We’ve never turned our back on our friends, even when they were having difficult times, even when it was hard for us to withstand pressure," he said.

"That is why Serbia is receiving its gas at the lowest price in Europe and can count on friendly support of many nations regarding the issue of Kosovo and Metohija. Despite the pressure, Serbia will not reject its friendship with the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China," the president added.

Serbia’s foreign policy envisages accession to the European Union in combination with preserving friendly relations with Moscow and Beijing and the development of relations with Washington. Belgrade is determined to stay military neutral and refrain from joining NATO or other military alliances. This stance draws criticism from the West. Serbia has been told more than once that euro-integration is only possible if two basic conditions are complied with - the recognition of Kosovo’s independence and termination of friendly relations with Russia. In recent years the West often reproached Serbia for its active cooperation with China.