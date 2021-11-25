Afghan resistance group not engaging in hostilities with Taliban, assures envoy

KABUL, November 25. /TASS/. The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan is not currently engaged in hostilities with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia), Muhammad Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s envoy to the UN told TASS on Thursday.

"What they call National Resistance exists only on paper, there’s no place you can see them on the ground. They don’t really care about the people of Afghanistan, they care about some former rulers, they have no grassroot support. They depend on social media and spread fake news, this is it," Shaheen said.

According to him, the situation in the Panjshir Valley where the main opposition forces of Afghanistan were concentrated, is normal and peaceful. Shaheen stressed that supporters of the National Resistance Front abroad "are detached from the reality existing in Panjshir or other parts of the country."

In September, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that the radical group had secured full control over the Panjshir province and the war for Afghan lands was over. Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud claimed that the resistance was marching on and urged the population to embark on a national uprising. As the Front’s spokesman, Ali Maysam Nazari clarified later that the resistance was switching to guerrilla warfare tactics.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban said they had taken control of the entire country and announced a new interim government the following day. However, this government has not been officially recognized globally.