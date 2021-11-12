Attendees of international conference on Libya note need to fight terrorism by all means

PARIS, November 13. /TASS/. The participants of the Paris International Conference for Libya that ended on Friday night in Paris have confirmed the need to fight terrorism in this country by all means possible in accordance with international law, according to a statement made public following the conference.

"We reaffirm the need to combat terrorism in Libya by all means in accordance with the UN Charter and international law, recognizing that development, security, and human rights are mutually reinforcing and are vital to an effective and comprehensive approach to countering terrorism. We commend and recognize the important role of Libyans in fighting terrorism in their territory. We call on all parties to dissociate from UN-listed terrorist groups and individuals," the statement noted.

The conference participants also reaffirmed "the need for enhanced cooperation to counter the threat" of "foreign terrorist fighters" and welcomed "the establishment of the Libya National Authority on counter-terrorism."

On Friday, the International Conference for Libya was held in the French capital. The forum, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, was attended by the representatives of the interim Libyan government and neighboring countries, as well as of a number of other states, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.