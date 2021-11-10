Terrorist threat from Afghanistan on the rise, says Tajik official

NEW DELHI, November 10. /TASS/. The situation on the Afghan-Tajik border remains tense, while the terrorist threat from Afghanistan is on the increase, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Tajikistan Nasrullo Mahmudzoda reported on Wednesday within the meeting of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan.

"The situation on the Afghan-Tajik border remains difficult, while the terrorist threat from Afghanistan is growing," he said.

Mahmudzoda added that having seized power in Afghanistan the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has adjusted to the military-political and geopolitical climate worldwide, changing the situation in the field of international and regional security."Tajikistan’s concern over the situation in Afghanistan are well-founded, since our country borders it and is at the forefront of countering the spread of the dangers of terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and other types of cross-border crime into the region," Mahmudzoda stressed.

National security advisers and secretaries to security councils from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have gathered for a multilateral meeting on Afghanistan. The event is chaired by National Security Advisor for the Indian Prime Minister Ajit Doval. Previous meetings were organized by Iran in 2018 and 2019.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban said they had taken control of the entire country and announced a new interim government the following day. However, this government has not been officially recognized by any of the world nations.

On September 23, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, speaking at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, called for elections in Afghanistan, as well as for the establishment of a new government, which would include members of all ethnic groups, in particular, Afghan Tajiks. According to the president, declaring any government without considering Afghan citizens’ interests could result in disastrous consequences. Rahmon also warned about the growing threat of international terrorism in the country.