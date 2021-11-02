All militants involved in attack on hospital in central Kabul killed — Taliban spokesman

CAIRO, November 2. /TASS/. All the militants of the Islamic State in Khorasan, which is an offshoot of the Islamic State extremist organization (outlawed in Russia) that took part in an attack resulting in two blasts near Kabul’s hospital have been eliminated, Spokesman for the Taliban’s Political Office in Qatar, Ahmad Yasir reported on Tuesday.

"The shootout in Kabul ended with the elimination of the ISIS militants," he said on his Twitter page. Afghan media reported that the shooting between armed individuals and Taliban militants lasted for about an hour.

According to the latest information, as a result of multiple explosions that rocked Afghanistan’s capital city near the Daoud Khan Military Hospital, 19 people were killed and 43 have been left injured. The hospital belonging to Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry is located in the Wazir Akbar Khan district where foreign diplomatic missions are located. The hospital is designed to accommodate 400 beds and is one of the largest in the country.