Lithuanians who violated Russian border in Curonian Lagoon return home

VILNIUS, October 24. /TASS/. The three Lithuanian nationals, who were detained for violating the Russian border in the Curonian Lagoon earlier in the day, have been released to Lithuania, Lithuanian Foreign Minister’s Spokeswoman Vytaute Smaizyte-Kuliesiene said on Sunday.

"The detained Lithuanian nationals have safely returned to Lithuania," she said, adding that it became possible thanks to the efforts taken by Lithuania’s ombudsperson for border issues and officers of the consular service.

She neither refuted nor confirmed media reports that Mayor of the Klaipeda District Bronius Markauskas, who is known for his love for fishing, was among those detained. "This information is being verified," she said.