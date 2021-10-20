Al-Qaeda, Islamic State seek to take advantage of instability in Afghanistan — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) and Al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia) terrorist groups seek to take advantage of instability in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, opening the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

"Numerous terror groups seek to take advantage of it [instability], first and foremost, the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, who are once again trying to lift up their heads, carrying out bold and deadly raids in various parts of the country," he pointed out.

According to Lavrov, the situation in Afghanistan following the establishment of a new balance of power cannot be described as stable. "On the one hand, there is no alternative to [the new balance of power] in the foreseeable future and on the other, there is a lack of official international recognition, as well as the social, economic and financial issues and humanitarian challenges that the new Kabul authorities are facing," the Russian top diplomat added.