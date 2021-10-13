Russia’s security chief urges CIS coordination to counter attempts of color revolutions

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The joint work of CIS special services is important to fend off color revolution scenarios, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said at the opening of the 17th conference of CIS security and intelligence chiefs on intelligence activity on Wednesday.

In 2022, the United States is set to boost its spending "on assistance to so-called democratization and the fight against authoritarianism to $3 billion," Russia’s security chief said.

"In this situation, it is important to carry out joint work for coordinating special services and law-enforcement agencies to counter the scenarios of color revolutions and for establishing a dialogue in the sphere of regulating the activity of non-government organizations that receive financing from abroad and also for tracking other unfriendly steps by Western countries and their disruptive activity on the territory of the CIS states," Patrushev pointed out.

"The CIS space remains the focus of the Americans’ attention," the Russian security chief stressed.

The United States is implementing a course towards stimulating Russia’s economic and cultural disengagement with Ukraine and Georgia. Besides, considerable efforts will be channeled into weakening Moscow’s existing ties with its Central Asian partners, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council added.