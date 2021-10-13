Since August over 4,300 illegal migrants arrive in Germany via Belarus and Poland

BERLIN, October 13. /TASS/. Since the beginning of August, over 4,300 illegal migrants have arrived in Germany via Belarus and Poland, German law enforcement reported to the DPA agency on Wednesday.

Most of the migrants are from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran. The illegals primarily headed to such federal states as Brandenburg, Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Data shows that from January to July 2021 only 26 people illegally arrived in Germany on the Belarus route, however, in August the number soared to 474, while in September it climbed to 1914. By October 11, federal police officers registered 1934 foreigners illegally entering Germany via Belarus and Poland. Temporary accommodation centers have been filling up, especially in Brandenburg. Usually, these centers are designed for 3,500 people. However, now, due to heated tents, the capacity has been temporarily increased up to 4,600. It is therefore possible that it will increase to 5,000 places.

On Monday, a representative of the German Interior Ministry confirmed that the department has been investigating cases of the transportation of illegal migrants to Germany via Belarus and Poland. According to him, the investigation in Germany also targets possible organizers and those who are behind it. At the same time, the Ministry of German Internal Affairs clarified that the investigation is being handled by the state justice authorities and local prosecutors.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at the end of May that his country had served as a barrier blocking illegal migration to Lithuania, but in the context of the West's political pressure Minsk might stop to think if it should continue doing so. Earlier, Polish authorities made a decision to introduce public emergency in the regions on the Belarus border due to the situation with migrants.