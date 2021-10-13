Ukraine sabotages Donbass reconciliation talks — Lugansk negotiators

LUGANSK, October 13. /TASS/. The next round of the Contact Group’s subgroups on settling the conflict in eastern Ukraine showed that the Kiev government continues to sabotage reconciliation talks and is not interested in achieving peace, a spokeswoman for the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR)’s delegation to the talks, Maria Kovshar, has said.

"The results of the yet another round of negotiations make it clear: Ukraine shows no interest in reaching a peaceful solution of the conflict, but this fact somehow evades the ‘unwavering gaze’ of the OSCE," she wrote on the LPR delegation’s official Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Ukraine’s sabotage continued during the sessions of the security and political subgroups. The Ukrainian delegation was ready to discuss anything but substantive issues," she added.