{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Georgian ruling party wins local elections, getting 48.56% — early results

The United National Movement (UNM) party, founded by former president Mikhail Saakashvili, is the runner-up
© EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

TBILISI, October 3. /TASS/. With data from 38.63% of polling stations in Georgia processed, the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party is winning Saturday’s municipal election in the country, getting 48.56% of the vote, the country’s Central Election Commission said on Sunday.

The United National Movement (UNM) party, founded by former president Mikhail Saakashvili, is the runner-up, getting 31.23% of the vote. ‘For Georgia,’ the party of former prime minister Georgy Gakharia, comes third with 6.87% of the vote.

In a separate development, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze leads the mayor’s election in the Georgian capital with 45.5% of the vote, with 41.61% of votes already counted. Opposition candidate Nika Melia has 34.13%. Ex-premier Georgy Gakharia is third, with 8.97% of the vote.

A runoff will be held if none of the candidates manages to cross the 50% threshold.

Georgia has about 3.5 million registered voters. Over 3,700 polling stations opened across the country on Saturday. Georgians elected deputies of city and regional legislatures, as well as mayors of 64 municipalities, including the capital Tbilisi. City and district legislative assemblies in Georgia are elected through a mixed system, combining proportional representation and 'winner-take-all' districts. The threshold for the city council of Tbilisi is 2.5%, while for other municipalities it stands at 3%. A total of 43 parties participated in the elections.

The turnout stood at 51.92% when polling stations closed at 20:00 local time (19:00 Moscow time).

First-ever parliamentary elections held in Qatar
The vote count is still in process
Read more
Press review: Russia-US standoff in Arctic intensifies and coal demand rises
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 27th
Read more
Poseidon drone carrier Belgorod submarine to complete state trials this year — shipyard
According to Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko, it performs well and confirms its specifications
Read more
Russia insists on inadmissibility of US military presence in Central Asia — diplomat
"This issue is being hyped in the United States, not without the participation of certain mass media," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Press review: Energy crisis spreads and Russia-Hungary gas deal sparks Ukraine fury
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 29th
Read more
Russian subs for India to be equipped with top-notch technology, manufacturer assures
Chief Scientist and RAS academician stressed that these systems had been upgraded and advanced in terms of their technical characteristics
Read more
Moscow ranks 4th in World's 100 Best Cities
"International experts evaluate not only economic opportunities or cultural aspects, but they also analyze how well the city is developing," Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina noted
Read more
Kiev confirms terminating gas transit to Hungary and losing imports from this country
Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine stated that the transit of gas to Hungary had been terminated at 07:00 on Friday
Read more
Ex-Russian deputy education minister put on wanted list for fraud
According to the source, law enforcement agencies are working to verify reports that Marina Rakova could have left for Ukraine after she had been engaged in investigative activities
Read more
Russian Justice Ministry lists two Scientology organizations, ENEMO as undesirable
n all, to date, 49 foreign and international NGOs have been included in the list of undesirable organizations
Read more
All legal norms to be observed with regards to Saakashvili, Georgian authorities say
According to the politician, the former president arrived in order to attempt a coup d’etat
Read more
This week in photos: Putin in Siberia, lava near houses and Messi's new team
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Read more
Saakashvili declares hunger strike in prison - ombudsman
He disagrees with the sentences against him and considers himself a political prisoner, the ombudsman added
Read more
Narval combat ship module passes tests successfully — manufacturer
Initially, Narval was designed for the Russian Navy, but the unit also has export potential, with several countries being already interested in it
Read more
Drones and exoskeletons to be part of ambitious Russian Ground Forces equipment
According to Russian Army Commander-in-Chief Army General Oleg Salyukov, the process of advancing the Ratnik's infantry combat system never stopped for a minute
Read more
Autumn army draft begins in Russia
An estimated 127,000 men are going to be drafted this time, the chief of the Main Organization and Mobilization Directorate of Russia's General Staff, Colonel-General Yevgeny Burdinsky, has said
Read more
‘Smart’ cargo parachute tests completed in Russia
The transport system consists of a landing platform, a parachute with a controllable wing-type dome, as well as equipment for automatic flight and guidance
Read more
Russian Navy’s hi-tech equipment on par with that of Western fleets, veteran academic says
RAS academician Vladimir Peshekhonov pointed out that Russian scientists found a technical solution which allowed to surpass the level of equipment for the naval forces produced by the renowned French company Safran
Read more
House of Romanov descendant Georgy weds in St. Petersburg’s Saint Isaac Cathedral
Georgy Mikhailovich Romanov is a son and an heir of the Russian Imperial House head Grand Duchess Maria Vladimirovna of Russia, the only child of Vladimir Kirillovich Romanov and Duchess Leonida Georgiyevna Bagration of Mukhrani
Read more
Russia’s offer to freeze nuclear arsenals no longer relevant — senior diplomat
"No, it was a one-time offer, and it was said so to the US. They missed the opportunity," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
West won’t prevent Belarus, Russia from achieving their goals, Lukashenko says
Lukashenko refuted the opinion that he promised something to Russian President Vladimir Putin in return for Moscow’s diplomatic and financial aid
Read more
Gazprom has not violated contract by halting gas transit to Hungary — Naftogaz of Ukraine
CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine Yuri Vitrenko noted that Gazprom had the right not to supply gas for transit for the booked capacity but pay for such capacity at the same time
Read more
Gazprom starts supplying gas to Hungary, Croatia via TurkStream from October 1
Deliveries have started along the new route - over the TurkStream gas pipeline and downstream using national gas transport systems of Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary
Read more
Russia 6-7 years ahead of entire world in development of nuclear space energy — Putin
The president noted that this is a good achievement and it must be used by supporting breakthrough scientific research in cosmonautics
Read more
New Italian ambassador hails Russia as major economic partner
Giorgio Starace served as a counselor at the Italian mission to the United Nations in New York, as well as at the Italian embassies in Guatemala, India, and China, and as ambassador to Abu Dhabi and Tokyo
Read more
Russian-Chinese cooperation will continue to grow, Putin says in message to Xi Jinping
Vladimir Putin pointed out that China had made impressive economic, social and scientific achievements and was actively engaged in resolving pressing global issues
Read more
AUKUS, Quad alliances created by US erode cooperation format in ASEAN, top diplomat says
The Russian top diplomat noted that "one of the most fashionable trends today is the so-called Indo-Pacific strategies that are invented by the United States," in particular, AUKUS and Quad
Read more
Gas prices in Europe almost reach $1,190 per 1,000 cubic meters
Earlier, this week the gas prices in Europe for the firs time in history went over $1000 per 1,000 cubic meters
Read more
Lukashenko dismisses special services alleged role behind Ryanair flight’s forced landing
It would have entailed a dear cost if such operation was conducted without violations of international laws or of certain instructions, Belarusian President stressed
Read more
Moscow slams ‘discriminatory’ Czech decision on nuclear plant construction
The law also stipulates other mechanisms blocking the participation of Russian and Chinese companies in Czech nuclear projects
Read more
Ilya Sachkov handed over classified cybersecurity data to foreign intelligence — source
According to the source, Sachkov could have been "employed" by intelligence agencies of several countries
Read more
Ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili detained in Georgia
"I would like to inform our society that the third president of Georgia, wanted man Mikhail Saakashvili, has been detained," Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said
Read more
Europe requests more coal from Russia, producers ready - sources
Russian Railways, in their turn, have the opportunity to increase coal haulage to Europe, the company’s press service said
Read more
Russia, US discuss mutual recognition of vaccination certificates
"I think that [our] colleagues are very competent, informed, and they will evaluate our remarks, and we will return to this conversation," Mikhail Murashko stated
Read more
Russian tennis star Vesnina gets back her stolen Olympic medals via box of chocolates
Yelena Vesnina stated earlier that her house in the Moscow Region’s Istra district was burglarized on September 11
Read more
Gazprom confirms 1 month contract extension with Moldovagaz
Moldova would like to keep the current prices and contract details as before
Read more
All barriers for the WHO to certify Sputnik V removed, Russian Health Minister says
"So we do not see today any obstacles for further work," the Russian health minister said
Read more
Ahmad Massoud vows to continue resistance against Taliban rule
Massoud stressed that if his National Resistance Front gave up on resistance, Afghanistan would turn into a safe haven for international terrorists
Read more
Press review: German election impacts Nord Stream 2 fate and Russian fuel prices skyrocket
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 28th
Read more
Belarus can turn into joint military base with Russia in case of aggression - Lukashenko
In response to a question as to whether there are currently any military objects on Belarusian territory, president said that "there are no bases of any country, including Russia, except for two, one can say, with a civilian designation"
Read more
Putin, Erdogan agree terrorists must be pushed from Syria’s Idlib completely — Kremlin
"The sides confirmed their adherence to the previous agreements," Dmitry Peskov also pointed out
Read more
Russia to triple electricity supplies to China on October 1 — TV
On September 27, it was reported that 20 Chinese regions were limited in electricity supplies to a various extent due to the ongoing coal deficit
Read more
Press review: Pentagon plays blame game over Afghan flop and Kosovo-Serbia tensions eased
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 1st
Read more
TASS launches French-language news feed
Starting on October 1, TASS French News Service will be operating from 08:00 Moscow Time (05:00 GMT) to 00:00 Moscow Time (21:00 GMT)
Read more
New US hypersonic missile is not breakthrough weapon — experts
"The Soviet Union reached this stage back when it was creating 'product 4202', a hypersonic warhead," editor-in-chief of the Arsenal Otechestva magazine Viktor Murakhovsky noted
Read more
Gazprom starts gas supplies to Hungary bypassing Ukraine
The holding said earlier, a total of two contracts were signed with a total volume of up to 4.5 bln cubic meters per year, the term of each of contract is 15 years
Read more
Press review: What Putin, Erdogan debated in Sochi and China needs more power from Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 30th
Read more
Russia, US agree to set up two working groups on strategic stability — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, one of the groups will address arms control issues and the other will deal with technical aspects of the sides’ nuclear arsenals and "each other’s actions" that might have a strategic effect
Read more
Kremlin slams Minsk's decision to deny access to Komsomolskaya Pravda website
Dmitry Peskov insisted that Belarus' decision violated freedom of the press
Read more
US military equipment shipments to Moldova complicate Transnistrian settlement — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman noted that the shipped equipment was worth $5 million total, and several more shipments are planned before the end of this year
Read more
Uniper not expecting Nord Stream 2 to help Europe in coming winter — newspaper
Uniper CEO said that the Russian side was obviously unable to supply more gas, commenting on the current situation with gas prices and volumes in Europe
Read more