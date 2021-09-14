76th United Nations General Assembly session starts in New York

UNITED NATIONS, September 14. /TASS/. The 76th session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York Tuesday. Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of the Maldives, has become the President of the General Assembly. In September, the UN Security Council is chaired by Ireland.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the new General Assembly President will address the participants at the beginning of the session. The initial meetings this week will be formal: the participants will approve the agenda and the new membership of the working bodies. On September 21, the High Level Week will begin, after leaders, heads of governments and ministers of a number of countries arrive in New York.