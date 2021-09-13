Taliban spokesman denies reports of Mullah Baradar Akhund’s death

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Reports claiming that deputy head of Afghanistan’s interim government Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund has been killed or wounded are untrue, Spokesman for the Qatar office of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) Muhammad Suhail Shaheen told reports on Monday.

"Reports about Mullah Baradar Akhund being injured or killed are baseless and are not true, I categorically refute them," he said.

According to earlier reports, Mullah Baradar was wounded in a skirmish between Taliban units. Recent photos showed him from the back and his face could not be seen on them.