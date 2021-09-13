US interference in Russia's internal affairs unacceptable — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, September 13. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities support Moscow's stance US interference in Russia's internal affairs is unacceptable, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a news briefing on Monday.

"We believe that the State Duma elections are Russia's internal affair. Foreign forces must not meddle in it," Zhao said in reply to a TASS request for a comment on US Ambassador John Sullivan's meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in connection with violations committed by the United States ahead of Russia's elections.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry official said the State Duma elections were a major political event.

"We state this as Russia's strategic partner," Zhao said.

Sullivan visited the Russian Foreign Ministry on September 10 for a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who presented to the US ambassador evidence of violations of Russian legislation by American cyber giants ahead of the elections and pointed to the impermissibility of meddling in Russia's internal affairs.