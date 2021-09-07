Afghan Embassy in Russia declines to comment on new government

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Afghan Embassy in Russia is not commenting on the new composition of the national government for now.

"We are not giving comments yet," the diplomatic mission told TASS on Tuesday.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) on Tuesday unveiled its new government. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is named prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is appointed his deputy, his second deputy will be Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi. At the same time, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that this is a temporary cabinet.

The Talibane launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, while the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance.

It took the Taliban almost two weeks to approve a new government composition, which they mainly blamed on "technical difficulties and preparations."